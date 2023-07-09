The OAS Reports No Serious Irregularities in Electoral Review of Guatemala

Title: OAS Reports No Serious Irregularities in Guatemala’s Electoral Review

The Organization of American States (OAS) Electoral Observation Mission (MOE) announced on Saturday that no serious irregularities were detected during the review of electoral records in Guatemala. The findings come after a decision by Guatemala’s Constitutional Court to suspend the results of the general elections, prompting the OAS’s return to the country.

During the inspection, the MOE verified that the Departmental Boards (JED) carried out their work autonomously, providing political parties with a platform to present their disagreements and claims. The minutes were carefully compared, and in some instances, electoral packages were opened when deemed necessary by the JED. Although there were incidents of intimidation against JED members, the review and comparison of records were conducted satisfactorily, adhering to principles of maximum publicity and transparency in the presence of political parties, media, and national and international observers.

Expressing concern over the ongoing judicialization of the electoral process, the OAS emphasized the importance of progressing to the next stages. The extended electoral process is depriving candidates of crucial campaign days and hindering citizens from making more informed voting decisions.

In a recent development, Silvia Valdés, President of the Guatemalan Supreme Court of Justice, ordered a new suspension of the officialization of election results. The Supreme Electoral Tribunal has been given twelve hours to present a report on the vote matching procedure conducted from July 4 to 6.

The second review of electoral results was initiated after the Constitutional Court’s decision to protect nine traditional political parties. The Guatemalan Supreme Court must now determine the correctness of the process following legal actions from the ruling party Vamos and the right-wing Valor y Creo, who aim to challenge alleged inconsistencies in vote digitization.

Despite minimal variations of only 0.4% in the results for the presidency, reflecting the will of Guatemalan voters on June 25, a final resolution is still pending. As a result, the second electoral round, scheduled for August 20, will feature the progressive academic Bernardo Arévalo De León from the Seed Movement and the former first lady, Sandra Torres Casanova, representing the National Unity of Hope party.

