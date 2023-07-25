Elon Musk’s new X logo doesn’t look all that bad

The little blue bird on Twitter has been replaced with an X logo. Jaap Arriens/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Alright Twitter user. Admit it: the X logo is pretty cool.

Musk and Yaccarino projected the new logo onto the side of the company’s San Francisco office building.

Mourn the loss of the blue bird, but get used to the new X. It’s not that bad.

Alright Twitter user. I know we miss the blue bird. But come on, the new X logo isn’t all that bad.

Elon Musk, the owner of the now rebranded Vogel app, unveiled the company’s new logo on Monday. With that, he took another step towards fulfilling his long-cherished vision: to build a tech empire called “X”. It’s the culmination of a dream he already had during his Paypal days.

read too

Elon Musk plans to rebrand Twitter to “X” – what the new name has to do with a waitress

Many people feared that getting rid of the bird logo and renaming it “X” would bring with it another ugly or incomprehensible logo.

Twitter CEO Linda Yaccarino unveiled the new X logo around 2 a.m. local time Monday morning. But it is completely incomprehensible why this time was chosen to push ahead with a mega rebranding of one of the largest social media platforms in the world.

Other than that, the logo is cool. It’s clean-lined and simple, reflecting the core principles of normal branding in the tech world. The concept is not groundbreaking. But honestly, does that bother you?

“>

External content not available

Your privacy settings prevent the loading and display of all external content (e.g. graphics or tables) and social networks (e.g. Youtube, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram etc.). To view, please activate the settings for social networks and external content in the privacy settings.

Change privacy settings

Yaccarino and Musk certainly don’t mind. They liked the X logo so much that they projected it onto the side of the company’s headquarters.

“>

External content not available

Your privacy settings prevent the loading and display of all external content (e.g. graphics or tables) and social networks (e.g. Youtube, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram etc.). To view, please activate the settings for social networks and external content in the privacy settings.

Change privacy settings

On the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, some people are lamenting the Death of the Blue Bird. Others took a more neutral stance, saying they’d miss the bird but would miss each other soon get used to the new logo.

read too

A leaked document about threads Instagram sends to influencers reveals upcoming features and tips

Fans of the new look said he conveys “minimalistic Art Deco” vibes. Others, however, hate the rebranding so much that they would like to leave the platform. Whatever the case, it could have been a lot worse. And with that, goodbye, Twitter bird. We will miss you. And hello, X. Whatever you may be.

This article was translated from English by Stefanie Michallek. You can find the original here.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

