Home » Employee referral program: How to find new employees
Business

Employee referral program: How to find new employees

by admin
Employee referral program: How to find new employees

Startups can reward team members for recommending new employees from their circle of friends.
Getty Images/Cravetiger

A contribution by Clara Bartle. She works as Team Lead Talent Management at holiday home portal Holidu. More than 500 people work for the company from Munich.

In the “war for talent” startups have to come up with a few ideas to build a strong team. Fast-growing companies in particular are faced with the challenge of recruiting good employees as quickly as possible. Therefore, you should not only rely on posting job advertisements from the start, but also use the networks of your employees. In technical jargon, the “Referral Employee Program” is called.

Here are six tips to successfully suspend such a program.

1. Develop a standardized process

See also  National Development and Reform Commission: It is expected that the price of live pigs may rise and fall frequently next week, and pig farming is still in a state of loss

You may also like

All crazy for infusions, the market is growing...

Deepen counterpart cooperation between Long and Guangdong·Guangdong trip丨Realize...

Everything on stocks: Tucker Carlson fired – Fox...

Elly Schlein increasingly meme star: the online satire...

Heat pump: CDU Economic Council warns of poverty...

Unicredit, framework agreement with Rete Its: “Strengthening technological...

The “Starship” rocket launch severely damaged the launch...

Technology – Federal Court of Justice hears right...

April 25 in Milan, not just a procession:...

The silver bullet for autonomous driving?

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy