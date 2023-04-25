Marco Predolin leaves Playa Tosta

In tonight’s episode of Isola dei Famosi 2023 Marco Predolin was the castaway least voted by the public: forced to leave Playa Tosta, he will now reach the Island of Sant’Elena.

This evening of Monday 24 April 2023 the second episode of theIsland of the Famous. The eliminated between Helena Prestess e Marco Predolinmentioned in the last episode, was announced by the landlady, Ilary Blasi. Marco Predolin was the castaway with the least votes and therefore forced to leave Playa Tosta. The handler will not have to abandon the game definitively: he will go to the Island of Sant’Elena.

Who was eliminated on the April 24 episode

Marco Predolin had to leave Playa Tosta in the second episode of Isola dei Famosi broadcast this evening on Monday 24 April. The television presenter lost in televoting against Helena Prestess and, after saying goodbye to his fellow adventurers, he got on the boat. “I’ve never been lucky, I’ve always earned everything in life. I’m a bit like Donald Duck, not like Gastone”, her words. For the competitor, however, the adventure does not end: he will now have to move to Playa Sant’Elena, the island for the “eliminated”.

What happened in the April 24 episode of Isola dei Famosi 2023

The episode of Isola dei Famosi tonight on Monday 24 April opened with the theme of snakes: during the first week the castaways had to fight against animals, then against fire. There was talk of Christopher who managed to light the fire yesterday but incorrectly. Ilary Blasi then aired the dispute unleashed a few days ago between Cecchi Paone and Nathaly Caldonazzo. The live actress accused the castaway of “have problems with women”. After the announcement of the least voted between Predolin and the Prestess, the confrontation between Corinne Clery and Fiore Argento got heated. Then the story of Cristina Scuccia: “It’s tough here, I like my courage but sometimes I talk and I’m attacked”. The test was staged before the nominations leader who saw the winner Andrew Lo Cicero.