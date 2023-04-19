Employers criticize plans to record working hours

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) – Employer President Rainer Dulger has criticized the Ministry of Labor’s plans for the future recording of working hours. “Unfortunately, the working time draft from the Ministry of Labor is not a model for tomorrow,” said Dulger on Wednesday. Criticism also came from the Union.

According to the plans of the Ministry of Labor, the daily working hours of employees in Germany are to be recorded electronically in the future. However, there should be exceptions if the collective bargaining partners agree. With the legislative plans, the Ministry of Labor is reacting to rulings by the European Court of Justice (ECJ) and the Federal Labor Court (BAG), which had required recording of working hours.