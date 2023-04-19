Home » Employers criticize plans to record working hours
Business

Employers criticize plans to record working hours

by admin
Employers criticize plans to record working hours

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) – Employer President Rainer Dulger has criticized the Ministry of Labor’s plans for the future recording of working hours. “Unfortunately, the working time draft from the Ministry of Labor is not a model for tomorrow,” said Dulger on Wednesday. Criticism also came from the Union.

According to the plans of the Ministry of Labor, the daily working hours of employees in Germany are to be recorded electronically in the future. However, there should be exceptions if the collective bargaining partners agree. With the legislative plans, the Ministry of Labor is reacting to rulings by the European Court of Justice (ECJ) and the Federal Labor Court (BAG), which had required recording of working hours.

See also  Bank of Nanjing: Proposed acquisition of controlling stake in Suning Consumer Finance Co., Ltd._ Oriental Fortune Net

You may also like

Algeria: soon an action plan to use nuclear...

Increased suicide mortality among women in health care...

Giorgia Meloni and Giambruno in love. Intimate shots...

Directly hit the Shanghai Auto Show: AI revolution...

More asset protection in the event of a...

Big Tech’s Super Crash… That Won’t Come!

Giorgia Meloni and Giambruno in love. Intimate shots...

Jiadalong releases a new mechanical keyboard switch body:...

Bans in the US and EU: Despite security...

Morgan Stanley reveals the accounts and beats expectations:...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy