Home » ENAV will provide the Netherlands with a platform to manage aeronautical data
Business

ENAV will provide the Netherlands with a platform to manage aeronautical data

by admin
ENAV will provide the Netherlands with a platform to manage aeronautical data

The Enav Group, through its subsidiary Ids AirNav, a company specializing in aeronautical information management systems, has signed a contract with Luchtverkeersleiding Nederland (Lvnl), the Dutch air traffic control service provider.

The agreement provides for the supply of the Aim system on airAeronautical Information management in mode software as a service. It is a platform for the management of aeronautical data, necessary for air navigation, managed through the cloud.

System management

In fact, Ids AirNav will be responsible for the management, maintenance and evolution of the Aim system, accessible via the web thanks to a secure connection and according to the highest security criteria required today.

The five-year contract with the Dutch service provider has a total value of 4.1 million euros. Aim on air, explains a note, «it is an innovative solution that allows customers to optimize their resources, increase sustainability and maximize the efficiency of operational processes».

Export of know-how

«We are particularly happy with this order. Our attention – says the CEO of Enav, Pasqualino Monti – is concentrated with strength and determination on the export of know-how and operational excellence towards international markets and all those countries that need to evolve their airspace management’.

See also  European stock exchanges still on the rise, waiting for the ECB. Bper runs in Milan

You may also like

Mercedes-Benz Italia: 50 years of history and over...

[U.S. stocks before the market]Apple fell more than...

Shell is looking for buyers for part of...

Frankfurt fears snowball effect from Japan for bonds

Radical climate protection: Peukert reacts to malice and...

Ifo President Clemens Fuest on the cost of...

Today’s Stock Exchanges, June 6th. Stalled markets, holding...

That’s why plane tickets are more expensive now

Resolution 33 of 02/05/2023 – Outcome of International...

Relay theft is rampant in Great Britain

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy