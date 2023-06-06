ENAV will provide the Netherlands with a platform to manage aeronautical data

Listen to the audio version of the article

The Enav Group, through its subsidiary Ids AirNav, a company specializing in aeronautical information management systems, has signed a contract with Luchtverkeersleiding Nederland (Lvnl), the Dutch air traffic control service provider.

The agreement provides for the supply of the Aim system on airAeronautical Information management in mode software as a service. It is a platform for the management of aeronautical data, necessary for air navigation, managed through the cloud.

System management

In fact, Ids AirNav will be responsible for the management, maintenance and evolution of the Aim system, accessible via the web thanks to a secure connection and according to the highest security criteria required today.

The five-year contract with the Dutch service provider has a total value of 4.1 million euros. Aim on air, explains a note, «it is an innovative solution that allows customers to optimize their resources, increase sustainability and maximize the efficiency of operational processes».

Export of know-how

«We are particularly happy with this order. Our attention – says the CEO of Enav, Pasqualino Monti – is concentrated with strength and determination on the export of know-how and operational excellence towards international markets and all those countries that need to evolve their airspace management’.