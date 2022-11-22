Home Business End game for cryptocurrencies or new beginning?
End game for cryptocurrencies or new beginning?

End game for cryptocurrencies or new beginning?

Cryptocurrency Continues Descent After Sam Bankman-Fried’s FTX Implosion. Bitcoin drops 1% to $16,092 while Ether is down 1.40% to $1,125. The main European stock exchanges also fell after a very positive momentum for equities. Wall Street will have a week of low volume given the shortened trading week. Friday is Thanksgiving in the US and the markets will remain closed, eyes on the minutes of the latest Fed meeting due out on Wednesday.

Let’s take stock of macros and markets in the tip of Borsa in Diretta tonight at 17:30.

