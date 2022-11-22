Cryptocurrency Continues Descent After Sam Bankman-Fried’s FTX Implosion. Bitcoin drops 1% to $16,092 while Ether is down 1.40% to $1,125. The main European stock exchanges also fell after a very positive momentum for equities. Wall Street will have a week of low volume given the shortened trading week. Friday is Thanksgiving in the US and the markets will remain closed, eyes on the minutes of the latest Fed meeting due out on Wednesday.

