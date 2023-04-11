Il Superbonus 110%, incentive for energy efficiency measures, has seen a significant increase in the sworn statements presented to ENEA. As of February 28, 2023, the total number of sworn sworn certifications had risen to 403,809, an increase of 18,851 compared to 384,958 as of December 31, 2022.

Thus the latest bulletin released by Enea which provides detailed information on the sworn statements presented in Italy and for each individual region.