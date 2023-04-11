Home Health Covid, the Arturo variant widespread in India affects children with a new symptom in the eyes
Covid, the Arturo variant widespread in India affects children with a new symptom in the eyes

Covid and children– The Arthur variantresponsible for thewave of Covid-19 hitting Indiacaused an increase in infections in children, even very small. Cases featuring a symptom rarely seen before with other Omicron family mutants.

New symptom among children: eye discomfort

It is above all the children who are affected eyescon annoying complaints such as redness, burning and itching. Symptoms similar to a allergic conjunctivitis. This is described by the pediatrician Vipin M. Vashishtha, former coordinator of the Indian Academy of Pediatrics and member of the Vaccine Safety Net (Vsn) initiative of the World Health Organization, among the first to shine the spotlight on the latest variant of Sars- Cov.2, Xbb.1.16.

“In recent days, reports of pediatric cases of Covid have restarted after an interval of 6 months – wrote the expert on Twitter last Thursday – A childhood phenotype seems to be emerging: newborns treated with high fever, cold and cough and itchy conjunctivitis and non-purulent with sticky eyes, not seen in previous waves.’

India saw a 70% increase in Covid-19 cases last week, with a total of more than 36,000 cases per week, the highest figure for about 7 months.

