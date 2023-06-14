Home » Enel accelerates investments and divestments in the United States
Enel accelerates investments and divestments in the United States

Enel accelerates investments and divestments in the United States

Enel begins to outline the recalibration of the strategy after the change at the top with the appointment of Flavio Cattaneo. The objective remains that of operating in continuity with the previous industrial plan, even if an adjustment of the focus may be consistent with the need to contain costs and increase the group’s profitability. The appointment of former CFO Alberto De Paoli to lead two geographical areas meets this need: North America (with the United States and Canada) and Central and South America…

