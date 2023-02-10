Home Business Enel announces preliminary 2022 results. Ordinary EBITDA beats guidance. Starace’s comment
Enel released its preliminary results for 2022 yesterday evening. Group revenues stood at 140.5 billion euros, up 63.9% compared to 85.71 billion euros in 2021.

Ordinary EBITDA was 19.7 billion euros, up 2.6% from 19.2 billion euros in 2021, and above the Group guidance communicated to the financial markets of 19, 0-19.6 billion euros. Enel’s net financial debt amounted to 60.1 billion euros, up 16.2% on the 51.72 billion euros at the end of 2021.

In 2022, the Enel Group produced a total of 227.8 TWh of electricity (222.6 TWh in 2021), distributed 507.7 TWh (510.3 TWh in 2021) on its networks and sold 321.1 TWh (309 ,4 TWh in 2021).

In particular, in 2022 abroad the Enel Group produced 179.3 TWh of electricity (174.6 TWh in 2021), distributed 287.3 TWh (283.5 TWh in 2021) and sold 223.9 TWh ( 216.7 TWh in 2021).

“The preliminary results for 2022 demonstrate the resilience of the Enel Group which, thanks to the robustness of its integrated business model, achieved an ordinary EBITDA of 19.7 billion euros, exceeding the guidance communicated to the financial markets, despite the adverse geopolitical, energy and economic context and at the same time protecting our end customers from the shock of energy prices deriving from the gas crisis – commented Francesco Starace, CEO of the Enel Group – Furthermore, thanks to the efficient financial management and execution of the strategic plan presented to the markets, the Group’s net financial debt decreased significantly in the last quarter of the year and will continue to decrease substantially also during 2023, further strengthening our financial solidity. This us

will allow us to continue implementing our investments in renewable generation and networks for

support the transition towards increasingly sustainable energy sources and promote energy independence

in the countries where we operate”.

