Home » Enel Assembly, Treasury list wins: Scaroni president, Cattaneo ad
Business

Enel Assembly, Treasury list wins: Scaroni president, Cattaneo ad

by admin
Enel Assembly, Treasury list wins: Scaroni president, Cattaneo ad

Enel assembly, no director from Covalis

Nothing blitz dell’hedge fund Covalis Capital per l’Enel: to conquer the majority of votes, in the assembly that this afternoon renewed the advisewas the list submitted by Tesoro who obtained 49.10% of the votes: his 6 directors out of 9 including the managing director who will be Flavio Cattaneo. Second came the team of the committee of managers, under the aegis of Assogestioni, which received 43.49% of the votes. In the game of quotients it is not enough a Covalis 6.94% collected from the capital represented at the meeting: the fund therefore remains outside the board. Paul Scaroni was confirmed as chairman of the energy giant. According to what emerged from the meeting Enel closed the 2022 budget with a Net income of 5.4 billion euros and a dividend of 40 cents. In favor of the budget they voted 99.59% while in favor of dividing 98.89% voted. The assembly, with 98.49% in favour, approved the buyback plan up to 2 billion euros.

Subscribe to the newsletter

See also  The appointment with Cibus is back for the promotion of made in Italy

You may also like

Forto: These million startups were founded by former...

Banca Mediolanum, profit boom to 178 million. Interest...

“We cannot make the choice ‘apartment cold’ or...

Berlusconi, fleet of dream planes. The highlight? A...

Before resignation, the monthly salary is less than...

Strike averted at Deutsche Bahn

Twitter, Musk takes a step back and Linda...

Resolution 12 of 08/05/2023 – Civil Police Corps...

Buying an electric car? Not now, better rent...

Elections Türkiye, Erdogan cuts bills to win. And...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy