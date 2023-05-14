Ukraine: Reconquered land in Bakhmut. And Prigozhin admits: Russian troops on the run

The commander of the Eastern Group of Armed Forces Sergey Cherevaty said the Ukrainians “managed to advance an additional 300 meters in depth and are considering the possibility of encircling the invaders at Bakhmut”.

Turn on notifications to receive updates on

On the day in which the Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky reached Italy to meet the Head of State Sergio Mattarella, the Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and finally Pope Francis in Bakhmut the troops of Kiev continue to gain ground: after resisting for months Russian offensive. This was announced by the commander of the Eastern Group of Armed Forces Sergey Cherevaty, according to which the Ukrainians “they managed to advance a further 300 meters in depth and are considering the possibility of encircling the invaders. The most important thing as a result of this defense operation is that the enemy is constantly being hit, military personnel and equipment are being destroyed,” Cherevaty said.

Kiev: “Advance 2 kilometers in one week”

Kiev authorities in particular said troops advanced 2 kilometers in a week. For its part, the Russian Defense Ministry said the army changed position for strategic reasons. The ministry said units of the Southern Group of Russian Forces had taken up a better defensive position in the Maloilinivka area, which took into account “the favorable conditions of the Berkhivka reservoir”. However, the head of the Russian mercenary group Wagner, Yevgeny Prigozhin, said that what the defense ministry is talking about “unfortunately it is called ‘escape’ and not ‘grouping‘”.

Borrell: “Bakhmut needs 1,000 bullets a day for Ukrainians”

In this context, and while the long-awaited Ukrainian counteroffensive is in fact underway, the EU High Representative for Foreign Policy, Josep Borrell, on the occasion of the informal meeting of EU foreign ministers in Stockholm declared: “The Foreign Minister of Ukraine, Dmytro Kuleba, explained the situation in places where Russia continues to bomb systematically, and sent a request to the European Union for more assistance.For example, around Bakhmut, where fighting continues, the part Ukraine needs about a thousand artillery shells a day. This gives an opportunity to imagine the intensity of the fighting, the firepower of the Russian aggressor and how the Ukrainians can withstand this continuous and systematic shelling,” he said. Borrell. “We are providing aid, but we are committed to speeding up the supply of ammunition,” he added.