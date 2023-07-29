Enel, CEO Cattaneo buys 500,000 shares

Flavio Cattaneo, the CEO of Enel, recently made headlines with a significant share purchase. Yesterday, Cattaneo bought 200,000 shares of the energy giant through a company completely under his control. The purchase was made with a weighted average price of 6.2693 euros per share.

Not only that, Cattaneo has shown further confidence in his energy giant by directly purchasing another 300,000 Enel shares. This time, the weighted average price per share was slightly higher at €6.2738.

