NYT: “Chinese malware can block US military operations”

NEW YORK. The United States is hunting for Chinese malware capable of disrupting American military operations. The brings it back New York Times citing some sources, according to which US intelligence believes that the malware could give China the power to destroy or slow down any US military deployments, including in the case of a move by China against Taiwan. The malware – described by a Congressional source as a “time bomb” – is said to be hidden in the networks that control the energy, communication systems and water supplies that feed military bases in the United States and around the world.

Historic decision by Biden: military aid to Taiwan for 345 million dollars July 29, 2023

