Kiton makes his debut in the world of football and dresses the team and players of Tottenham Hotspur FC – Sport Marketing News

A 2 year partnership will involve KNT (Kiton New Textures), the urbanwear line created in Italy in 2018 by the twins Mariano and Walter De Matteisthe third generation of the Kiton family, which focuses on constant research into fabrics, an innovative approach and a modern and sophisticated aesthetic, supported by the sartorial tradition and history of Kiton.

A subtle link has always united the Neapolitan brand to English culture, as Cyrus Paonethe founder, has always shown great appreciation for British tailoring as an example of understated, relaxed and luxurious elegance.

The decision to collaborate with KNT lies in the very nature of the brand. Mariano and Walter De Matteis’ passion for football certainly played an important role in bringing the two worlds closer together, while London and its vibrant creative scene have always been a source of inspiration for them. The dynamic vocation of the brand did the rest, perfectly matching the competitive spirit of the Premier League: ultra-lightweight and ductile fabrics that enhance silhouettes and embrace movement, for a collection that combines comfort with a casual urban attitude.

