Home » Litvínov and Třinec will go to the event. Sparta has a second chance to get to the top of the extra league
Sports

Litvínov and Třinec will go to the event. Sparta has a second chance to get to the top of the extra league

by admin
Litvínov and Třinec will go to the event. Sparta has a second chance to get to the top of the extra league

Sparta hockey players have a second chance to move to the top of the extra league. They will welcome Vítkovice at 6:30 p.m. in the 47th round being played, and if they get three points, they will overtake Pardubice. Dynamo will join the top domestic competition after returning from the Spengler Cup only in the 33rd round on Friday, the postponed match against Brno will take place next week. Sport.cz will exclusively offer all video moments and overall edits. We will also offer a detailed online report.

See also  Juventus, Allegri: 'The goal is to return to the Champions League. Vlahovic...'

You may also like

Euro 2024: Uefa considering increasing squad sizes for...

Aiming to win another gold medal in Beijing’s...

The appeal of failure – when sport becomes...

Ivan Barton is back! Concacaf assigns it to...

Charlotte Hornets, Lindsey Harding also in the running...

The first group of the Billie Jean Gold...

Formula 1 in Germany: Will there be races...

New Juve coach, surprise coup from Giuntoli? Latest

First stop of the Rock Climbing World Cup:...

Rudi Völler’s contract extension at the DFB as...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy