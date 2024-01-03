Litvínov and Třinec will go to the event. Sparta has a second chance to get to the top of the extra league

Sparta hockey players have a second chance to move to the top of the extra league. They will welcome Vítkovice at 6:30 p.m. in the 47th round being played, and if they get three points, they will overtake Pardubice. Dynamo will join the top domestic competition after returning from the Spengler Cup only in the 33rd round on Friday, the postponed match against Brno will take place next week. Sport.cz will exclusively offer all video moments and overall edits. We will also offer a detailed online report.

Share this: Facebook

X

