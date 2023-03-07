Original title: Huang Sijing scored 6 three-pointers and Han Xu 25+7 Inner Mongolia captured Sichuan to win the championship match point

On March 7th, Beijing time, the first game of the 2022-2023 season WCBA finals, the defending champion Inner Mongolia Rural Finance Women’s Basketball Team played at home against the Sichuan Women’s Basketball Team. In the end, after four quarters of fierce competition, the Inner Mongolia Rural Credit Women’s Basketball Team defeated the Sichuan Women’s Basketball Team 105 to 94, and took the lead in winning the match point in the 3-game 2-win finals.

In terms of statistics, the Inner Mongolia Rural Credit Women’s Basketball Team has 5 players scoring in double figures. Huang Sijing hit 6 three-pointers and scored 25 points, 5 rebounds and 4 assists. Yang Liwei had 25 points, 6 assists and 4 steals. Li Yueru had 16 points, 12 rebounds and 2 blocks. 4 points, 4 assists and 3 rebounds, Zhang Rufen 11 assists; 5 Sichuan women’s basketball team scored in double figures, Wang Siyu 25 points, 7 rebounds and 5 assists, Han Xu 25 points, 7 rebounds and 5 assists, Li Meng 18 points, 11 assists and 6 rebounds, Gao Song scored 14 points and 3 assists, and Zhao Xuetong scored 11 points.

In the first quarter of the game, Yang Liwei, Shen Yi and Huang Sijing scored three-pointers one after another. The Inner Mongolia Rural Credit Women’s Basketball Team took the lead, while the Sichuan Women’s Basketball Team relied on Wang Siyu’s two three-pointers to bite the score. Li Yueru, Yang Liwei and Huang Sijing hit the basket to score one after another, widening the point difference to 9 points. Li Meng broke out suddenly and scored 8 points in a row with a strong attack, but the Inner Mongolia Rural Credit Women’s Basketball team blossomed more and maintained a lead of about 9 points. In the final attack of this quarter, Li Yifan hit a long-range three-pointer from the bottom corner, widening the point difference to 10 points. At the end of the first quarter, the Inner Mongolia Rural Credit Women’s Basketball Team led the Sichuan Women’s Basketball Team by 10 points 30-20.

In the second quarter of the game, Li Meng, Gao Song and Han Xu hit the basket to score one after another. The Inner Mongolia Rural Credit Women’s Basketball Team played fast breaks consecutively. Huang Sijing hit a chasing three-pointer. Yang Liwei used a breakthrough to score 4 points in a row to stabilize the lead. The two teams started a confrontation, Huang Sijing made a three-pointer, Shen Yi made a low layup, Han Xu responded with an open three-pointer, and Wang Siyu made a backhand layup. Shen Yi broke out, scoring 6 points in a row from inside and outside shots, widening the point difference to 15 points. Gao Song scored 4 points in a row, and Li Yueru and Pan Zhenqi took advantage of the inside to score successively. At the end of the first half, the Inner Mongolia Rural Credit Women’s Basketball Team led the Sichuan Women’s Basketball Team by 16 points 57 to 41 and entered the second half.

In the third quarter of the game, Yang Liweili scored 5 points in a row from outside shots, Li Yueru scored from the basket, and the Inner Mongolia Rural Credit Women’s Basketball Team expanded the point difference to 22 points. Han Xu scored inside, Li Mengqian hit a three-pointer, but Li Yueru scored 4 points in a row, Zhang Ru broke through consecutively to stabilize the point difference. Wang Siyu and Han Xu cooperated continuously and hit long-range three-pointers one after another, narrowing the point difference. Yang Liwei and Gao Song hit each other for three-pointers from outside, Zhang Ru and Huang Sijing broke through for layups one after another, Han Xu blocked Li Yueru and scored 3 points with his shots, Li Yueru hit the buzzer in this quarter with an inside attack. At the end of the first three quarters, the Inner Mongolia Rural Credit Women’s Basketball Team led the Sichuan Women’s Basketball Team by 17 points 82 to 65 and entered the final quarter.

In the final quarter of the game, the lagging Sichuan team fought back hard. Han Xu made a three-pointer at the top of the arc, and Wang Siyu used a breakthrough to score 4 points in a row, narrowing the point difference to 11 points. Huang Sijing suddenly broke out and hit 3 consecutive three-pointers from the outside, extending the lead to 17 points. The Sichuan women’s basketball team sent consecutive blocks on the defensive end, but missed consecutive outside shots. Chen Liyu broke through and scored “2+1”, and Yang Liwei made a jumper from the left wing to continue to expand the point difference. The Sichuan women’s basketball team did not give up at all. Han Xu, Wang Siyu and Li Meng made strong three-pointers one after another. They narrowed the point difference to 12 points one minute before the end, but there was not much time left. In the end, the Inner Mongolia Rural Credit Women’s Basketball Team defeated the Sichuan Women’s Basketball Team 105-94, leading 1-0 in total and winning the championship match point.

(Dugu Dona)Return to Sohu to see more





Editor: