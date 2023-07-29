Will Linda Caicedo be a substitute against Germany?

During training last Thursday, Linda Caicedo suffered an episode of physical discomfort. Linda Caicedo, in the Women’s World Cup, is the main figure of Colombia.

In the victory against South Korea, the Valle del Cauca striker scored one of the goals, but set off the alarm due to physical discomfort during one of the last training sessions. In Colombia and Australia, the Real Madrid attacker fell to the ground in the middle of practice last Wednesday and Thursday.

The soccer player, a discomfort in her chest forced her to stop and lie down on the grass, she had to stop running and stop. Regarding her state of health, the coffee maker already trains alongside the group, generating much speculation. Linda Caicedo woke up all kinds of alarms. The coach of the tricolor, however, spoke at the press conference prior to the match against Germany about the player’s state of health. «



‘I had experience in minor world championships, but the absolute had a completely different relevance and a very strong demand. “Let’s remember what, for soccer, it is a girl since she is 18 years old. That has a great assimilation capacity and character for. In the world she has been showing herself, that’s why she is a player. Initially, Nelson Abadía, coach of the national team, declared: “It was a simple episode, calm down, it’s over.”

And he added: “That did not cease to be the episode that occurred these days on the pitch.” An episode of stress, fatigue brought by his debut in the World Cup absolute.

Regarding the chances of Linda starting, the coach did not rule out that she could be part of the starting eleven. Linda totally over it. He’s going to play? We still have 24 hours to decide. Linda is fine and she is a very important player for us within the game scheme as well”. Finally, the DT highlighted the physical strength of his team as the key to face

to the Teutons: “I am convinced that there are great soccer players on my team.

Since the Copa América, the defensive behavior has been solid. Our defensive system has been strong and consolidated. For the moment, Colombia is preparing for the confrontation against Germany. This Sunday will be played he second match of the group stage, starting at 04:30 am Colombian time.

