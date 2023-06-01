Enel, CEO Flavio Cattaneo buys 700 thousand shares – V&A

Enel, CEO Flavio Cattaneo buys 700 thousand shares

(Teleborsa) – Flavio Cattaneomanaging director and general manager of Enelbought yesterday 500,000 shares of Enel through a wholly-owned subsidiary of Enel, at the weighted average price of 5.846 euros per share; in addition, he directly bought additional 200.000 Enel shares at the weighted average price of 5.8409 euros per share.

Currently Flavio Cattaneo holds a total of 1,000,000 shares Enel, also considering the 300,000 Enel shares he already owns.