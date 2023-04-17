Enel: Covalis presents a list per il cda

Covalis Capital, global asset manager focused on Infrastructure, Utilities, Renewable Energy, Industry and Raw Materials and long-term shareholder of Enel with a stake of approximately 1% of Enel’s capital presented an alternative list of independent directors for Enel’s board of directors. The list presented, reads a note, includes the names of Marco Mazzucchelli, Leilani C. Latimer, Francesco Galietti, Monique Sasson, Paulina Beato and Daniel Lacalle.

Zach Mecelis, founder and CIO of Covalis Capital, said: “Due to the opacity of the process, we don’t know what the government’s proposed list represents or what its plan is for Enel.” “We believe – continued Mecelis – that international investors, employees and companies in which Ein the work they deserve better and we feel the responsibility to start a debate. We want a diverse and independent board of directors, reflecting the international nature of the company and its shareholder base.”

And he added: “Today we presented a list of board members that better reflects the company’s international DNA. We do not intend to create any destabilizing process for Enel – we want to put the company in a position to realize its potential as a leader in the transition energy. This positioning will allow you to be able to make significant investments in new jobs, infrastructure and energy production”.

