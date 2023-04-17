Home » Toni Servillo, illness on stage for the actor in the theater in Paris
Ill for Tony Servillo in Paris, while he was on stage at the Odeon Theater, engaged in “The voices of Dante”. The Italian actor was interpreting a text by the Neapolitan writer Giuseppe Montesano and the show was sold out. The show was stopped first to give first aid to the 64-year-old actor, then definitively to allow him to be taken to the hospital for some checks, but he is still fine and has recovered.

