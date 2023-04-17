Toni Servillo, illness on stage for the actor in the theater in Paris

7
Ill for Tony Servillo in Paris, while he was on stage at the Odeon Theater, engaged in “The voices of Dante”. The Italian actor was interpreting a text by the Neapolitan writer Giuseppe Montesano and the show was sold out. The show was stopped first to give first aid to the 64-year-old actor, then definitively to allow him to be taken to the hospital for some checks, but he is still fine and has recovered.
