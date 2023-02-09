Use better than expected

Revenues are growing, to 140.5 billion euros with an increase of 63.9% compared to the 85.7 billion euros of 2021, and the ebitda to 19.7 billion euros (+2.6%) and above the guidance (forecasts) of the Group communicated to the financial markets equal to 19.0-19.6 billion eurowhile net financial debt fell to 60.1 billion euros (51.7 billion euros at the end of 2021, +16.2%), a sharp decrease compared to 30 September 2022. These are the most important figures – all positive – recorded by Enel in 2022. Results that make CEO Francesco Starace satisfied.

“The preliminary results for 2022 – highlights the CEO – demonstrate the resilience of the group, which, thanks to the robustness of its integrated business model, has achieved an ordinary Ebitda of 19.7 billion euros, exceeding the guidance communicated to the markets despite the adverse geopolitical, energy and economic context and at the same time protecting our end customers from the shock in energy prices deriving from the gas crisis”. The manager then underlines the new declining curve imprinted on the debt. “Furthermore, thanks to the efficient financial management and the execution of the strategic plan presented to the markets – Starace points out – the Group’s net financial debt was significantly reduced in the last quarter of the year and will continue to decrease substantially also during 2023, further strengthening our financial solidity. This – he adds – will allow us to continue to implement our investments in renewable generation and networks to support the transition towards increasingly sustainable energy sources and promote energy independence in the countries where we operate”.