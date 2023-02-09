We inform you that two new titles are available for subscribers from today Xbox Game Pass: it is about SD Gundam Battle Alliancethe title of fights between the famous Mobile Suit in version super-deformedand EA’s American football simulator Madden NFL 23available only to users Game Pass Ultimate thanks to the integration of EA Access.

