by admin
We inform you that two new titles are available for subscribers from today Xbox Game Pass: it is about SD Gundam Battle Alliancethe title of fights between the famous Mobile Suit in version super-deformedand EA’s American football simulator Madden NFL 23available only to users Game Pass Ultimate thanks to the integration of EA Access.

We remind you that Xbox Game Pass is a subscription service which, at the cost of 9.99 euros per month, allows you to play freely and without limitations to all the titles included in the service, with new games being added every month. You can buy it from this page on the Microsoft Store, or make a single subscription to Game Pass + Live Gold + EA Play + Cloud Gaming con Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, purchasable from this page.

