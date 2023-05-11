Enel: ok to the 2022 budget, net profit of over 7 billion euros

The shareholders’ meeting of Enel approved the 2022 financial statements with support of 99.6% of the votes. The allocation of the profit received the support of 98.9% of those present, while the authorization to purchase treasury shares obtained 98.5% of votes in favour. The meeting saw the presence of 65% of the share capital.

Among Enel’s main shareholders, the Treasury holds 23.6% of the capital and Blackrock is in second place with a 5% stake. This share distribution was disclosed during the meeting for the approval of the 2022 financial statements.

Enel’s 2022 financial statements ended with a net profit of approximately 7.157 billion euros. The dividend established for shareholders is 0.40 euros per share, divided into two payments: 0.20 euros already paid in January and the remaining amount of 0.20 euros to be paid in July.