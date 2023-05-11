Huang Kunming Meets with Song Hailiang, Chairman of China Energy Construction Group Guangdong Provincial People’s Government Portal

Huang Kunming Meets with Song Hailiang, Chairman of China Energy Construction Group



On the morning of May 10, Huang Kunming, Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee, met with Song Hailiang, Secretary of the Party Committee and Chairman of China Energy Construction Group, in Guangzhou. The two sides conducted in-depth exchanges on strengthening energy and infrastructure cooperation.

On behalf of the Provincial Party Committee and the Provincial Government, Huang Kunming welcomed Song Hailiang and his party, and expressed his gratitude to China Energy Construction Group for its long-term strong support for Guangdong’s economic and social development. He said that in recent years, Energy China Group has made positive progress in various businesses in Guangdong, and the practical cooperation between the two parties has achieved fruitful results. At present, Guangdong is solidly carrying out the theme education of learning and implementing Xi Jinping’s new era of socialism with Chinese characteristics, in-depth study and implementation of the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Party and the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s inspection of Guangdong’s important speeches and important instructions, and striving to promote the Guangdong practice of Chinese-style modernization. Concentrate on promoting high-quality development, which provides a broad space for both parties to carry out deeper cooperation. We will focus on green and low-carbon, urban renewal and other fields, deepen cooperation with China Energy Construction Group, do a good job in the implementation of joint construction projects, and work together to create a new situation in central-local cooperation. It is hoped that Energy China Group will give full play to its advantages in the layout of the entire electric power industry chain and the enrichment of professional talents, continue to provide high-quality policy advice for the green development of our province, support Guangdong in optimizing industrial and urban energy management, and accelerate the realization of carbon peaking and carbon neutrality and; seize new energy and new tracks, deploy more large and good projects around offshore wind power, new energy storage, hydrogen energy, etc., and use Guangdong as the base to vigorously develop overseas markets; actively explore and promote urban construction “multi-network integration” and The construction of “both emergency and dual-use” public infrastructure uses big data to empower intelligent and refined urban governance, and demonstrates the construction of a new type of urbanization that is intensive, green, and intelligent.

Song Hailiang thanked Guangdong for its strong support for the development of China Energy Construction Group, and briefly introduced the company’s development strategy and investment layout in Guangdong. Provide more comprehensive energy solutions that fit the actual development of the industry, continue to increase investment in new energy storage, hydrogen energy and other fields, and more actively participate in urban renewal and smart city construction, helping Guangdong accelerate energy conservation, emission reduction, consumption reduction, and optimization energy structure and improve the quality of development.

Provincial leader Zhang Hu attended the meeting.