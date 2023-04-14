Enel, Scaroni on relations with the Russians and his new position

Paolo Scaroni is the new president of Enel. His name was at the center of controversy and heated political discussions, but in the end they won Salvini e Berlusconi who strongly supported him. “I can renounce a Allma non at the presidency of the Milan“. He had already said it five months ago – reads the Corriere della Sera – to those who asked him why he hadn’t made the Minister of Industry of the Meloni government. “They never asked me – was the response of the vice president of Rothschild Italy -. And anyway I would not have accepted because I should have given up the presidency of Milan. It’s too much fun, something I care about, something new.’ And it is thus that, among the conditions set by the manager to those who proposed him to be included among the state boyars, remaining at the helm of the Rossoneri, in the via Aldo Rossi headquarters, was the first. Which was followed by a second: «I don’t want to be president at all costs: I don’t need money neither honorary titles. I only do it if I can make a contribution of skills in this historical moment”.

The previous ones good relations by Scaroni with the Russia – continues the Corriere – were until the last moment one of the main reasons for the hesitation melonian. Even if the manager, in recent months, interview after interview, has brought out not only his own renewed interest for energy matters, but also its position on relations with the Russia. “We all had them since the times of Enrico Mattei – he said on TV – we and the Germania above all. We have wrong to bind us with such strong chords? Maybe yes, but Russia was then more reliable Of Libya e Algeria. Only in 2014, invading the Crimea, did he show a face That we didn’t know“.

