Microsoft, through a partnership with ChatGPT maker OpenAI, has integrated generative AI technology into its Internet search service Bing and plans to roll out these tools across all products. Google (Alphabet) is racing to make similar moves. Meta Platforms has released its own language model and said similar work will expand across the company.

AWS, which sells on-demand computing power and software tools, including a suite of machine learning applications, had previously partnered with AI firms, including Hugging Face and Stability AI, which builds the Stable Diffusion image generator. Previously, however, the company had never revealed plans to release an internal model.

Swami Sivasubramanian, AWS vice president for databases, machine learning and analytics, said Amazon has been working on big language models for some time. They’re already being used to help shoppers find products on Amazon’s website and power elements of the Alexa voice assistant, among other applications. “Amazon has been investing in this space for quite some time,” Sivasubramanian said in an interview.

During a preview period, AWS customers can request to use templates. Sivasubramanian said the company hasn’t yet set pricing for access to the tools, but said AWS’ home-built chips, including Inferentia2 and Trainium, could help customers keep costs down when they do the work. own machine learning work. The Seattle firm also said that CodeWhisperer, which uses predictive tools to proactively suggest code as developers type it, will be free for individual developers. “I don’t think there will be one model that will dominate the world,” Sivasubramanian said.

