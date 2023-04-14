There is an intriguing walking route to do in Central Italy, the Natural Path of the Parks, and trekking standing in stages from L’Aquila to Rome a stages between the Apennines and its villages.

It is a path of 430 km that crosses the Apennines and lands affected by several earthquakes in previous years. You walk between vwild alleys, splendid ancient villages rich in traditions going from the capital to the capital of Abruzzo.

A new itinerary to relaunch the beauties and the biodiversity of central Italy in 25 stages which, if covered all take about 1 month on the way. Here we show the map and we explain what are the stages and the possibilities for accommodation.

The Natural Path of the Parks, the map and the stages from L’Aquila to Rome

The Natural Path of the Parks, the walking trail from L’Aquila to Rome is a route network which aims to be “A slow and sustainable route for hikers eager to rediscover a different Italy”, Carlo Di Cosmo, director of the Monti Simbruini Natural Park.

The initiative was already born in 2016 and was also carried out by the park ranger of the area, who have developed a network of paths that lead from Rome to L’Aquila, in a trekking-path from 430 kilometres, 42 municipalities and 7 natural parks included in the magnificent and diversified inland protected areas of Lazio and the Central Apennines.

Natural path of the Parks, the stages

The network of paths of the Natural Path of the Parks winds up 25 stages, for a trek lasting a total of one month.

It starts from the Basilica of Santa Maria in Collemaggio in L’Aquila and arrives at the final landing place in the Appia Antica Regional Natural Park. Or viceversa.

The path divides into 4 macro areas corresponding to a week of walking, in turn then divided into real stages of the day.

Rome – Livata

Rome (Porta Capena) – Castelgandolfo, Rocca Proira – Palestrina – Capranica Prenestina – Guadagnolo – Cerreto Laziale – Rocca Canterano – Canterano – Subiaco – Livata

Livata – Corvaro

Livata – Camerata Nuova – Rocca dio Botte – Oricola – Riofreddo – Cineto Romano – Percile – Orvinio – Pozzagklia Sabina – Castel di Tora – Vallecuppola – Marcetelli – Pescorocchiano – Castelmenardo – Corvaro

Corvaro – Accumulate them

Corvaro – Castiglione – Rascino – Antrodoco – Post – Cittareale – Accumoli

Accumoli – L’Aquila

Accumoli – Amatrice – Campotosto – San Pietro della Lenca – L’Aquila

Natural path of the Parks, the map

If you decide to go trekking on the Natural Path of the Parks you can walk while discovering the very rich natural, cultural, artistic and historical heritage of central Italy.

Wild, uncontaminated landscapes and little-known areas, respecting biodiversity.

You pass through the historic streets, from ancient Rome, to the Middle Ages, to what were the borders of the Bourbon Kingdom.

Ecco the map.

Where to sleep along the Cammino dei Parchi

The first part of the trek takes place inside the Park of Gran Sasso and Monti della Laga, to then head towards the mountains of the Duchess, Mount Navegna, the Lucretili, the Simbruini, the Castelli Romani and the final stretch of theAppia Antica.

Within these areas there are stops to stop and sleep, with hotels and hostels with special agreements for hospitality. On the official site of the Way you will find the structures stage by stage.

We have already talked about the beautiful experience that can be had along the new one Path of the Mutate Lands, which crosses the Abruzzo ridge hit by the earthquake. This project is similar: it aims to allow inland areas affected by the earthquake to react and embark on a path of landscape and social revaluation. The local accommodation facilities involved, through affiliation to the Way, strengthen the sense of belonging and solidarity.

(photo Natural Path of the Parks / Instagram)

What to bring on a trek

A month or even a weekend of trekking must be carefully prepared. from clothing to equipment, shoes, backpack. You can consult our guides, to understand how to choose and prepare for the adventure.

