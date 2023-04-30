Enel, so Flavio Cattaneo won the sprint for the role of CEO

Thus Cattaneo won the race for the helm of Enel

Tasty behind-the-scenes emerge on the appointment of Flavio Cattaneo as CEO of Enel. The first is the strategy adopted by Italo’s executive vice president to be able to achieve his goal. While Stefano DonnarummaIn fact, he launched into dissertations on what his vision of the company would be, Cattaneo kept a very low profile.

The excess of utterances by the former CEO of That he raised the antennas of those at Enel who had every interest in remaining, from the CEO down. For this reason, the “enemy” has been identified in Donnarumma and efforts have been concentrated on him to repel him and to try to obtain a fourth term for Starace. As, Cattaneo he was able to act undisturbed, like a cyclist who runs all the time “covered” and then rushes into the final sprint when the other contenders are exhausted by now. And he wins.

Second background: it seems that on the stage of Atreyu, the famous Brothers of Italy party in which Claudio Descalzi also participated, should Donnarumma not intervene – as instead happened later. No, Cattaneo should have sat in that chair. Who, however, thanked for the offer but preferred to remain in the rear. In short, he has shifted the spotlight from himself to another competitor. And thus prevented others from noticing him. Elly Schlein and Giorgia Meloni would say: “They didn’t hear me coming.”

