Home Business Enel, Starace: positive start to the year, gas portfolio sales coming soon? (analysts)
Business

Enel, Starace: positive start to the year, gas portfolio sales coming soon? (analysts)

by admin
Enel, Starace: positive start to the year, gas portfolio sales coming soon? (analysts)

MilanoFinanza reports some indications from Starace including the positive indications from the EU president on the possibility of introducing new support packages to the RES segment to offset the competition from the Inflation Reduction Act in the US. Furthermore, 2023 will still be complicated in terms of gas supplies but more manageable and 2024 should mark the normalization of the market.

The beginning of 2023 was very positive, with the sale of the gas supply portfolios soon (announced at the presentation of the business plan). “The finalization of the announced sales processes (5.6bn for 2022 and 12.2bn for 2023) and the strong reduction of the group debt remain the main short-term catalysts for Enel” says Equita. On the Stock Exchange, Enel shares are currently up 1.13% at 5.721 euros.

See also  Energy for condominiums and VAT numbers: the protected market could end sooner than expected

You may also like

Google cuts 6% of workforce, over 12,000 employees

Unicredit: what analysts think of the remuneration plan...

Netflix: subscribers boom. Dad Hastings no longer CEO

Sound the alarm before the Spring Festival!6 banks...

ECB, Lagarde from Davos: my mantra is ‘staying...

Mobile bonuses 2023, from how it works to...

Wall Street: US futures mixed. Focus on Netflix...

Pension simulator, how the Inps tool works for...

Genesis is bankrupt. The crypto winter continues

Milan prepares for Homi. Strong growth in the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy