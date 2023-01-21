MilanoFinanza reports some indications from Starace including the positive indications from the EU president on the possibility of introducing new support packages to the RES segment to offset the competition from the Inflation Reduction Act in the US. Furthermore, 2023 will still be complicated in terms of gas supplies but more manageable and 2024 should mark the normalization of the market.

The beginning of 2023 was very positive, with the sale of the gas supply portfolios soon (announced at the presentation of the business plan). “The finalization of the announced sales processes (5.6bn for 2022 and 12.2bn for 2023) and the strong reduction of the group debt remain the main short-term catalysts for Enel” says Equita. On the Stock Exchange, Enel shares are currently up 1.13% at 5.721 euros.