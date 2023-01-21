The former Juventus defender: “The sting makes the race for the Champions League uphill, very tough, but not impossible. And I would attack the updated standings in the locker room…”
“Juventus usually comes out stronger from these situations and I really hope that’s the case this time too.” Signed by Claudio Gentile, legendary Juventus and Italy defender of coach Bearzot, world champion of 1982.
