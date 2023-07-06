Enel, the Italian utility confirms its stake in the Spanish Endesa

Flavio Cattaneo, CEO of Enel

Enel, the Spanish market is good for the Italian utility

The Spain it seems to be one “goose that lays golden eggs” for Enel. In fact, the Italian utility’s 70% stake in the Spanish electricity company Endesa Energia brought a historic dividend in 2023 of almost 1,100 million euros. And now a new good news, that is that Aena has won a contract for the supply of electricity from 100% renewable energy for all centers managed by the company except Murcia airport over the next five years.

The value of the deal is 336 million euros. Five of the seven lots up for auction (334 million euros) were awarded to Endesa. The contract provides for the management of all the procedures for the purchase of ad hoc energy (100% renewable) for the airports, as well as the management of the production of the photovoltaic systems in a self-consumption regime which will gradually be integrated into the airport network.

Enel, the Endesa deal for many Spanish airports, in the Balearic Islands and in the Canary Islands

Endesa Energía will supply the centers grouped into five lots: Madrid, Galicia, Basque Country, Central Services, North, Center-South, Levant, Balearic Islands and Canary Islands. Medium-term objective of the contract is to be able to stabilize the cost of energy, bringing significant reductions in electricity bills.

An interesting aspect of the awarded package is the promotion of renewable energies, both in the purchase of energy and through the increase of energy self-sufficiency through its own photovoltaic systems. All this will gradually lead to a reduction in CO₂ emissions to be “carbon neutral” by 2026 and achieve net zero emissions across the entire airport network by 2040. This new development project has also allowed Enel to silence the rumors launched by the newspaper “El Confidencial” according to which a hypothesis of Spanishisation of the company was in sight.

