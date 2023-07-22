Home » Enel, the team that wins doesn’t change. Creative strategy at Saatchi & Saatchi
Enel, the team that wins doesn’t change. Creative strategy at Saatchi & Saatchi

by admin
Enel, the team that wins doesn’t change. Creative strategy at Saatchi & Saatchi

Camilla Pollice CEO Saatchi Saatchi

Enel, winning team doesn’t change: Saatchi & Saatchi to the global creative strategy

The Enel Group reconfirms for the fourth time Saatchi & Saatchi is reconfirmed for the fourth time as the global creative agency of the Enel Group, thus closing the consultation launched for this purpose last November. The tender was supported by the Publicis Groupe’s Power of One model, which has allowed the agency to create value and efficiency by leveraging theintegrated expertise and on the capabilities put in place in various areas and markets thanks to the collaboration with the Group’s international network.

Read also: Cattaneo reorganizes Enel. Sale of assets abroad and new organization chart

