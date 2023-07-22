Home » Motorist injured after a head-on collision between two cars – Medicine
Motorist injured after a head-on collision between two cars – Medicine

Motorist injured after a head-on collision between two cars – Medicine

One person was injured following a head-on collision between two cars, which occurred around 5-5:30 today along state road 13 Pontebbana in the Campoformido area, as confirmed by the Carabinieri of the Compagnia di Udine, who intervened on the spot.


After the call for help reached the single emergency number Nue112, the operators of the first level operations room transferred the call to the regional health emergency operational structure. The Sores nurses sent the crew of an ambulance and a medical vehicle from Udine to the scene and activated the firefighters who worked in synergy with the health personnel.


The injured person was transported for multiple traumas, by ambulance with the self-medicine doctor on board, to the Santa Maria della Misericordia hospital in Udine.

