The ‘Campiello de le Perlere’ is born in Venice – News

The ‘Campiello de le Perlere’ is an exhibition dedicated to the art of Venetian glass beads: this evening in Venice it opened its doors to the public in Calle Priuli dei Cavalletti 100. It is an exhibition space launched by the will of the spouses Salvatore Sito and Antonella Rossi, owners of the historic Venetian company Suv, famous for the creation of glass beads ‘by lampwork’, thanks to which the craft of the impiraresse, the threaders of Venetian glass beads which have now become a rarity.





The inauguration was attended by the president of the City Council of Venice Ermelinda Damiano, invited for her commitment in obtaining Unesco recognition for the Art of Glass Beads, whose inscription in the intangible cultural heritage of humanity took place on 17 December 2020. This goal, supported by the Administration, was possible thanks to the Committee for the Safeguarding of the Art of Venetian Glass Beads which, in 2017, started, together with the French association of Per liers d’Art de France, the enrollment path. The Committee, which sees Salvatore Sito and Antonella Rossi among its founders, brings together the community of Venetian perlere, perleri, impiraresse, stringers, grinders and masters of art, all figures who, in different ways, contribute to developing and supporting the Venetian tradition of the art of glass beads in its many forms.





The exhibition brings together the precious collection of the historic company of Salvatore Sito and Antonella Rossi, thus enriching the civic n. 100 of Calle Priuli, where, last year, the impiraressa Luisa Coventi had already set up the museum-company the “Corte de le Impiraresse”, focused on the ‘conterie’, small beads of glass paste obtained by cutting perforated rods.

