Enel, top management in turmoil: Cattaneo wants to replace Cfo De Paoli

Enel, Cattaneo could replace the current CFO Alberto De Paoli

Flavio Cattaneo, less than a month after his appointment as CEO, he wastes no time e think about the renovation. Starting with the replacement of the financial director Alberto De Paolias it reveals Bloomberg. There would already be in the air a eligible candidate to take its place: it would be about Stefano De Angelis, while the outgoing director would be “destined” to a leading executive role, if only for the role of Chief financial officer which he held in Enel Green Power for almost ten years.

Having joined the company in 2008, he was appointed head of strategies, gaining the leadership of Enel’s finance department two years later. The prestigious position earned him the appointment as CFO of the group by the will of the then CEO Francesco Starace.

The rumors about the (alleged) change at the helm, however, are not affecting the titlewhich continues in a moderate decline with a 0.42% to 5.987 euro, completely in line with the overall trend and as such does not give rise to significant changes attributable to rumors.

