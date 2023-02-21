Energy efficiency agreement

Tim and Enel X, a Group company Enel dedicated to energy efficiency and innovative energy services, have signed a agreement for installing a plant photovoltaic in the telephone exchange of Pisa ‘La Figuretta’with the aim of producing, in line with the respective sustainability plans, green energy and reducing the emissions Of CO2. The plant will have an installed capacity of 1.3 MWp and will be managed by Enel X, with adequate monitoring and maintenance activities, for 12 years. Thanks to this project, an annual production of over 1.63 GWh is estimated, which will allow for savings of around 740,000 kg of CO2 per year.

Through the partnership with Enel X, TIM will be able to produce energy from source renewablethus reducing withdrawals from the grid: the annual production of 1.63 GWh of renewable energy will be absorbed in self consumption 100% from the La Figuretta plant, helping to make its structure more sustainable. The renewable energy produced by the Pisa “La Figuretta” plant is in fact equivalent to that needed to power an urban district or a town of about 600 households. There collaboration between the two companies could be extended to other industrial sites that TIM plans to develop, taking advantage of the wide range of Enel X technical solutions with a view to efficiency and sustainability.

Sustainability and ecological transition

“With this partnership – he explains Augusto Rays, head of Enel X Italia – we confirm our leadership in sustainability for the ecological transition, both through a strategic role in supporting the Italian social and productive fabric, from businesses to citizens, and in collaboration with large companies such as TIM, to contribute to decarbonisation in the management of the country’s large infrastructures. Innovation and digitization at the service of energy efficiency are strategic elements of our action to accelerate the path of electrification of consumption with benefits for the environment and for the Italian economy”.

“We need to consume less and use renewable energy – declares Maria Enrica Danese, responsabile institutional communication, sustainability & sponsorship di Tim -. It is a change that we want to implement first of all to improve our environmental impact as a highly energy-intensive company but also to set a concrete example and stimulate everyone’s actions”.

The Tim Group thus takes another step in its energy strategy which aims to eliminate indirect emissions by 2025 and to achieve Carbon Neutrality by 2030. With this partnership, Enel X continues along its path of innovation in support of electrification and the environmental transition in Italy and around the world, through energy efficiency, the supply of energy services, innovative and digital solutions .