Another strong earthquake in Turkey two weeks away from the devastating one it caused over 45 thousand victims. There were two tremors: the first of magnitude 6.3 registered at Uzunbaghin the province of Hatayin the south of the country, not far from the border with Syriathe second of magnitude 5.8 in the same area, in the district of Samandag. The tremors were also felt in Lebanon, Iraq, Jordan, Israel ed Egypt. At least 3 people lost their lives according to reports from the Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu. Beyond 200 people they remained wounds and were taken to hospital as they continue to search three collapsed buildings. There are several people under the rubble, added the governor of Hatay. An appeal has also been launched to stay away from the coast for the tsunami risk: a sea level rise of up to 50 centimeters is feared.

Injured are also recorded in Syriaad Aleppo e Idlib. The team di Doctors Without Borders have already treated several injured in hospitals and clinics supported in the north of Idlib. “We will continue, also in collaboration with other organizations, to provide medical assistance and to distribute basic necessities to the huge number of people affected as long as there is a need”, said the medical-humanitarian organization in a statement.

Since the February 6 earthquake the Turkish authorities have recorded over 6,000 aftershocks. The new earthquake, he explains to the agency Ansa Alexander Amatowho works at the National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology, “happened in an area where several faults intersect“, or “the southern part of the structure that was activated last February 6, near the Turkish coast, and the so-called Arch of Cypruswhich is in the Mediterranean Sea east and runs along theisland of Cyprus to then slip under the border between Syria e Turkey“.