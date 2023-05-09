Energy – Chemical company demands rapid introduction of industrial electricity prices

.

Cologne (German news agency) – Lanxess boss Matthias Zachert supports the plans of Economics Minister Robert Habeck (Greens) for an industrial electricity price. “We welcome the plans of the Ministry of Economic Affairs,” said Zachert of the “Rheinische Post” (Tuesday).

Now it’s a matter of “the specific design” and above all the quick and “clean technical implementation”. “We hope that everyone in the traffic light coalition will have the will and pull together.” Otherwise, the energy-intensive German industries would lose their competitiveness. In principle, Lanxess wants to become climate-neutral by 2040, Zachert said. “In order for us to be able to successfully manage this transformation, we need sufficient energy from renewable sources in the medium term, and at competitive market prices,” Zachert continues.

