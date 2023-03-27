.

Berlin (German news agency) – The traffic light coalition is allegedly examining special rules for senior citizens in the planned ban on oil and gas heating and wants to introduce longer transition periods. The “Bild” (Tuesday edition) writes that older homeowners should be able to use oil and gas heating longer than permitted under certain conditions.

This is to prevent seniors from having to move out of their homes for financial reasons. A decision on this could be made when the coalition committee continues on Tuesday. “Image” relies on people familiar with the processes. Accordingly, there is also talk of extending the transitional periods for the replacement of fossil-based heating systems. As the “Bild” continues to write, negotiations are also being held about the continued operation of gas heating beyond 2045. The prerequisite should be that the heaters are then operated with climate-friendly gas substitutes.

