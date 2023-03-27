Home Business Energy – coalition examines protection for seniors in the case of heating bans
Business

Energy – coalition examines protection for seniors in the case of heating bans

by admin
Energy – coalition examines protection for seniors in the case of heating bans

.

Berlin (German news agency) – The traffic light coalition is allegedly examining special rules for senior citizens in the planned ban on oil and gas heating and wants to introduce longer transition periods. The “Bild” (Tuesday edition) writes that older homeowners should be able to use oil and gas heating longer than permitted under certain conditions.

This is to prevent seniors from having to move out of their homes for financial reasons. A decision on this could be made when the coalition committee continues on Tuesday. “Image” relies on people familiar with the processes. Accordingly, there is also talk of extending the transitional periods for the replacement of fossil-based heating systems. As the “Bild” continues to write, negotiations are also being held about the continued operation of gas heating beyond 2045. The prerequisite should be that the heaters are then operated with climate-friendly gas substitutes.

HOME PAGE

See also  TSMC's sprint 3nm process has now entered the trial production stage-TSMC TSMC

You may also like

Uterus for rent, in the US catalog to...

Labor market – IW describes strike as “show...

UniCredit: AT1 bond move after the Swiss shock

China: 60 percent default? Now the Silk Road...

We are not at the new Lehman, no...

Auto industry – mechanical engineering industry criticizes green...

Metro, the multi-channel strategy shapes the new supplementary...

China jumps, Germany falls: The delicate redistribution of...

Transport bonus 60 euros: who is entitled to...

Resolution 6 of 03/21/2023 – Proposal to revoke...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy