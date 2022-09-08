«Another forced stop for Acciaierie di Sicilia». The energy crisis hits the company of the Alfa Acciai group which produces steel rods for reinforced concrete in Catania. The Acciaierie di Sicilia had already stopped the production lines in June and July and then had blocked the plants for the whole month of August, leaving the approximately 500 employees at home, including those associated with them. A new stop that will also have repercussions on supplies to construction companies already struggling with the scarcity of materials.

“After just a few days from the resumption of activities following the shutdown imposed in August, the leading company in the steel sector is once again having to deal with the heavy rise in energy costs and with a market that is moving towards slow. Hence the new bitter communication from the top management to the workers, with the announcement of the suspension of work for the whole of next week, ”says a note from the Ugl of Catania.

«The situation – says the provincial secretary of Ugl Metalmeccanici Angelo Mazzeo – is now beyond the drama. Exorbitant bills continue to arrive in the company which, added to the now well-known problem of the various disadvantages connected with insularity, in addition to a slowdown in orders (mainly due to the very strong competition from other industrial realities), are making it almost impossible to keep alive even of such a large company “.

“We are faced with a scenario – continues the trade unionist – in which the entrepreneur would like to continue working and create development, but must deal with an increase in expenses of over 200% and with aid provided by the State that is not needed. not even to guarantee a minimum of relief. Catania cannot afford to lose Acciaierie di Sicilia and beyond, but on the contrary a powerful cry of alarm must rise from our city because here we really risk the desert and absolute poverty if things continue in this way ».

Mazzeo concludes by asking all participants in regional and national elections and politicians still in office and not reappointed to “intervene in a concrete and unanimous way against the Draghi government.” “If the first company leaves – he concludes – the domino effect it can be devastating and only a decisive timely intervention by the government can save employment and the economy in the metalworking sector ».

According to Fiom and Uilm, there is a risk of a “social drama” while the Region and the Government “continue not to intervene and remain silent”. “We are now tired and ready to mobilize – they explain – if there are no answers in a short time”.