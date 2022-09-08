NEW YORK – Pentagon stops deliveries of F-35. The United States momentarily stopped deliveries of overseas fighters after the discovery that one of the engine components – a metal alloy magnet – is “made in China“. “We have confirmed that the magnet does not transmit information or damage the integrity of the aircraft and there are no performance, quality or safety risks related to this issue – specified the spokesman, Russ Goemaere, quoted by CNN – Flight operations for the in service fleet of F-35s will continue normally. “