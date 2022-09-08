NAPLES. Luciano Spalletti can only show off a toothy smile. A night like that, with his Napoli joking with Liverpool’s European runners-up and inaugurating the great Champions League group, he will never forget it. «We played Napoli against a great team like Liverpool. But you have to be clear-headed, and say that this is a kind of match that can be played, if there is the right attitude ». A success that has inflamed the Maradona and that will bring irrepressible enthusiasm to the city, and to the whole blue environment. “You realize you make happy the people who have filled the stadium and who have been waiting for a long time to watch this type of matches”, continues Spalletti who remembers how Napoli will have to repeat himself even when there will not be a big player like Liverpool in front of him. «When you are Napoli you have to play Napoli every day, if you are of this level you have to show it always. If now you let yourself go to incorrect attitudes it means that you are not at that level ».

Champions, Naples dream night: Liverpool overwhelmed 4-1. Too much Bayern, Inter knocked out ANDREA MELLI 07 September 2022



Understandably embittered Simone Inzaghi, who hoped for a decidedly different European premiere and who still recognizes the merits of an objectively superior Bayern Munich. “We found ourselves in front of an extraordinary team, one of the strongest in Europe at the moment,” explains the Nerazzurri coach who admits mistakes in both defensive and offensive phases. «On the first goal we had to do better at the team level, and we had to do better also on the last pass. Against such a team – recalls Inzaghi – you have to play the perfect match ». And Inter did not make the perfect match, suffering too many opportunities and not taking advantage of those in favor. “After the first goal we needed a shock to get back to the result, but the second goal cut our legs.” And even after D’Ambrosio’s own goal, there were some good chances, but Inter were unable to materialize. “In the second half we created those situations that would have put the game back on its feet, but we didn’t exploit them.”