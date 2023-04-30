Energy, everything changes after the winter. In summer possible price increase

Energy, the summer could lead to an increase in costs, after the downward trend of the winter. I study

The winter season was mild. Low demand (industrial and domestic) and excess supply have resulted in a decrease of the prezzo of the gas by around 50% in the first quarter of 2023. This is what emerges from the report by Renantis which analyzed the trend in energy prices in the first quarter of 2023.

In particular, the document highlights how, between 1 January and 31 March 2023, the prezzo of the Title Transfer Facility (TTF – Main Gas Trading HUB in Europe) either decreased, mainly due to the factors already mentioned, by 50%. Despite the significant decrease, the price is still higher than the pre-crisis levels of gas, which began in March 2022.

A fine winter 2023the level of storage Of gas in Europa turns out to be equal to 55%the same level reached during the period of lockdown. The considerable quantity of gas stored will facilitate the procurement process, which began in April, in view of the coming winter.

