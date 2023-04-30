Naples-Salernitana, probable formations and TV times. Blue shield if…

Naples, 29 April 2023 – The day long awaited by an entire square is getting closer and closer: the right date can be Sunday 30th Aprilnew scheduling day of Naples-Salernitana (kick-off at 15).

Napoli win the Scudetto on Sunday 30 April if…

Any victory in the derby alone would not be enough for the Azzurri to toast within the friendly walls of the Maradonawhich will be the scene of a match initially scheduled for Saturday 29 April (always at 15) but then moved for reasons of public order: the goal of the local institutions is to concentrate the possible celebration of the championship in the space of the same day to try to keep under control a situation that remains rather difficult to keep at bay. However, everything is also linked to the result of Inter-Lazioin program Sunday 30th April at 12.30: in case of failure of the biancocelesti al Meazza and subsequent triumph of Napoli against the Salernitanathen the tricolor will mathematically belong to the current undisputed leaders of the tournament, today at odds 78 points in ranking ea +17 right on Lazio.

Probable lineups

Napoli (4-3-3): Meret; DiLorenzo, Rrahmani, Kim Min-Jae, Olivera; Anguissa, Lobotka, Zielinski; Lozano, Osimhen, Kvaratskhelia. Coach: Spalletti Salerno (3-4-2-1): Ochoa; Daniliuc, Gyomber, Pirola; Mazzocchi, Coulibaly, Vilhena, Bradaric; Candreva, Kastanos; Dia. Coach: Sousa

Time and where to see the match on TV

Naples-Salernitana (kick-off at 15) will be broadcast live exclusively by DAZNwhose app is also available on devices TIMvision Box, Amazon Fire TV Stick, Google Chromecast, PlayStation 4/5 e Xbox (One, One S, One X, Series X e Series S). Subscribers of Sky instead, they will be able to watch the game using the app on the decoder Sky Q the South channel 214 after activating TAX ZONE.

Here Naples

At the possible scudetto party the Napoli will show up with all the actuals available except for Mario Rui e Matthew Politanostill stopped in the pits as opposed to a John Simeon now fully recovered: if the Portuguese will still have it for a while (probably a couple of weeks), the school day Roma still hoping for a last minute recovery. In any case, Luciano Spalletti will send the best formation possible and not only because his team is in fact only at stake in the league: the intention, obviously hoping for good news from Meazzais to close the Scudetto speech as soon as possible and perhaps do it in the festively decorated setting of the Maradona and an entire city. On the pitch, apart from the aforementioned exceptions, all the protagonists of the triumphal ride will therefore be one step away from the happy ending: starting from the defense, between the posts there will be Alex Meretprotected to right by captain John DiLorenzoleft from Mathias Olivera and in the center by the pair composed of Amir Rrahmani e Kim Min Jaewith the first (still bruised) undermined by John Jesus. In the control room it will be up to Stanislav Lobotkaassisted by André-Frank Zambo Anguissa and from one between Piotr Zielinski (in pole) ed Eljif Diamond. On the other hand, everything is already safe in attack, with Victor Osimhen to the center, Hirving Lozano right and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia to the left.

Spalletti’s statements

After the silence before the trip to the home of Juventus, Spalletti he speaks again and, curiously, his chat in front of microphones and notebooks starts from the success of theAllianz Stadium. “It can’t be said that that match steered our championship: we’ve known the direction in which to go for some time and we’ll continue to do so. Then of course, there are things we can’t control, but we’re ready to do our duty and we were today too, in case the derby was not moved to tomorrow.” It is inevitable to touch the controversies that arose around a decision which, as expected, did not meet with the support of Salernitana e Lazio, who through their top management have not hidden the unpleasant sensation of feeling like actors in a film with an already written ending. “We have not entrusted our championship to Prefect or fate, but only our idea of ​​football. The goal is to make the fans happy: we’re well on the way to making something happen that isn’t yet certain anyway and we intend to conclude the discussion that began some time ago and is based on work and collective politics”. to good news from Meazzail Napoli will have to beat one Salernitana appeared regenerated by the cure Sousa. “He is a trained coach: he knows where he wants to go and how to get there also thanks to the great football culture he possesses. Furthermore-continue Spalletti – it is a derby and therefore other stimuli and dynamics will come in that we will have to be good at overcoming or in any case circumventing”. To do this, the imagination of one of the best second lines in the championship, as well as author of the winning assist by Torino. “I agree with the words expressed by Diamond during the week: we don’t want to miss the final sprint and we know that the outcome depends only on us. It’s true: there’s another match in the middle, but I never wish anyone to lose”. Words probably the result of the Azzurri’s large margin in the standings who, in the event, could count on several other match points.

Here Salernitana

Many calculations and then half, in addition to the events of Inter-Laziothere would be, indeed, there is also the Salernitanawho dreams of postponing the party of bitter rivals: in addition to a salvation speech still to be armored, even more so after the powerful return of theHellas Verona from the rear. To do it Paulo Sousa he won’t be able to count on the injured Domen Crnigos, Frederick Fazio e Diego Valencia. Between the posts there will instead be regularly Guillermo Ochoaprotected by Flavius ​​Daniliuc (undermined by William Troost-Ekong), Norbert Gyomber e Lorenzo Pirola. Fifths of 3-4-2-1 designed by the Portuguese coach Will Pasquale Mazzocchi e Domagoj Bradariccon Lassana Coulibaly e Tonny Vilhena in the middle of the field and the couple Antonio Candreva-Grigoris Kastanos in support of the single tip Boulaye Dia Free Mp3 Downloadin ballot with Krzysztof Piatek.

