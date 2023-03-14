Home Business Energy – Federal Administrative Court decides on trusteeship of Rosneft subsidiaries
Energy – Federal Administrative Court decides on trusteeship of Rosneft subsidiaries

PCK industrial park in Schwedt Image: AFP

The Federal Administrative Court announces its decision on the lawsuit brought by the Russian oil company Rosneft against the federal government. It is about the trusteeship of two subsidiary companies.

The Federal Administrative Court in Leipzig announces its decision on Tuesday (2:00 p.m.) on the lawsuit brought by the Russian oil company Rosneft against the federal government. In September, the Federal Ministry of Economics placed two Rosneft subsidiaries under trusteeship of the Federal Network Agency in the wake of the Russian attack on Ukraine. Rosneft wants this decision overturned. (Az. BVerwG 8 A 2.22)

At the time, the ministry justified it with a threat to security of supply. It considered the operation of the Rosneft plants to be at risk because other companies wanted to terminate cooperation with the Russian group, citing sanctions. The trusteeship was initially limited to six months and will expire on March 15th. However, depending on the court’s decision, it could be extended. The companies are majority owners of the important PCK oil refinery in Brandenburg.

