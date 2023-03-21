RWE expects to have to give up parts of its profits in Europe and Great Britain this year because of the so-called excess profit tax. For 2022, Müller named an amount of 250 million euros. A higher amount is expected in 2023. In terms of adjusted net income, management expects a significant decline of EUR 2.2 to 2.7 billion compared to 2022, when more than EUR 3.2 billion was generated. The shareholders should be happy one way or another: RWE plans to pay out a dividend of EUR 1.00 per share for this year, after EUR 0.90 for 2022.