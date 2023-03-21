It seems that Miloš Biković and his chosen one Ivana Malić are ready to start a life together.

Source: Instagram/bikovic

Miloš Biković is in an emotional relationship with the lawyer Ivana Malić, with whom he recently vacationed in the Maldives, for which he reportedly spent a considerable sum, and she “caused many sighs” with photos from the beach. Apparently, the actor is getting closer to starting a married life with her, and if the posts on their Instagram accounts are to be believed, the couple will soon start a life together.

The actor, who has been living and working in Moscow for years, and when he is in Serbia he lives in Dorćol, could soon change his address or Ivana will still move into his apartment, and proof of that is Ivana’s announcement, in which she informed her fans that she had started decorating her living space.

“In process”, Ivana wrote with a photo of the new carpet. The young Montenegrin woman undoubtedly has a lot of taste, and considering her choice of carpet, the apartment will probably be in pastel shades. Miloš continues to keep their love away from the media and the general public, and recently he was on the “Amidži Show” show. described the relationship with Ivan in just one word: “Consolidation”.

Izvor: Instagram/ivanamalic_

Miloš Biković he presented his chosen one to the public for the first time at the premiere of the film “South Wind 2 – Acceleration” in 2021. As the media reported, Biković started a relationship with a beautiful lawyer from Montenegro in August 2021, just seven days after breaking up with Russian Arina Vološina, who publicly denounced him for it. They often go on vacations together, and Ivana also stayed in Moscow while Miloš was engaged in filming a movie there.

(World)