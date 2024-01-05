They scam Cubans by selling fake plane tickets

Scammers in Cuba Deceiving People with Fake Plane Tickets

A network of scammers in Cuba continues to prey on individuals who are desperate to leave the country, selling them fake plane tickets and making false promises. The situation has become unsustainable, with many falling victim to these unscrupulous individuals who profit from the needs of others.

In a recent case, a family sold all their properties in Cuba in order to purchase tickets to Guyana. They were promised seats on an Aruba Airlines flight that would travel from Havana to Georgetown, but it was all a deception. The victims paid $1,400.00 USD to a supposed private manager who then sold more plane tickets to other people, making even more false promises about the trip.

The modus operandi of these scammers is becoming increasingly common, with more and more Cubans falling for their schemes as the desperation to leave the island grows. “Travel agents” openly advertise exclusive services, such as the sale of tickets and the hiring of managers who collect the money in Cuba. However, as expected, these agents never materialize and both intermediaries and clients are scammed.

One couple, who fell victim to this scam, had planned a trip to Uruguay with the supposed travel agency. They ended up losing $4,200.00 USD and were forced to sell their house to obtain the money. Now, they are left without a home and without the plane ticket they had longed for.

To avoid falling into a scam like this, it is important to verify the authenticity of plane tickets. This can be done at airports, physical agencies, or on the airline’s official website. With the situation worsening, it is crucial for individuals to be cautious and vigilant to avoid being deceived by these scammers.